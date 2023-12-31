New State Laws Cover Guns, LGBTQ Issues, Fuzzy Dice

Fuzzy dice finally will be free to dangle in Illinois. Starting Monday, police there no longer will be allowed to pull over motorists solely because they have something hanging from the rearview mirror of the windshield. That means air fresheners, parking placards and, yes, even those dice are fair game to hang. Though the original Illinois windshield law was meant to improve roadway safety, it came to be seen by some as an excuse for pulling over drivers. The new law still prohibits objects that obstruct a driver's view but forbids law enforcement officers from conducting stops or searches solely because of suspected violations. The revised Illinois windshield rule is one of hundreds of new laws taking effect with the new year in states across the US, per the AP: