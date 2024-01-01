After the Ball Dropped, a Car Chase in the Streets of NYC

7 pedestrians injured after speeding car ends up on sidewalk; cop, driver also injured
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 1, 2024 11:00 AM CST
Car Chased by NYC Cops Ends Up on Sidewalk, Injuring 9
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/MattGush)

A driver fleeing police in New York City early Monday morning sped onto a sidewalk and injured seven pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck struck by the sedan, according to police. The 39-year-old woman trapped under the food truck in midtown Manhattan and six other pedestrians were taken to area hospitals and were in stable condition. The vehicle's driver and a police officer also were taken to hospitals after the crash, which occurred just after 1:30am, according to the NYPD. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening, per the AP.

The crash happened less than two hours after thousands of New Year's Eve revelers packed into Times Square, about a dozen blocks north in Manhattan. Police said officers were responding to "a possible crime" at the intersection of West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue, near Penn Station, and were trying to intervene in a dispute in a vehicle. The unidentified 44-year-old driver struck multiple vehicles before speeding off on a sidewalk and hitting the food truck. The driver was caught several blocks away. The investigation is continuing, police said.

