As Congress Debates His Fate, Hunter Biden Drops In

The House Oversight Committee was settling in Wednesday to debate whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress over his refusal to testify behind closed doors in his father's impeachment inquiry, when in walked the object of their potential contempt himself. Things got pretty colorful pretty quickly, notes the Hill, with South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace asking, "Who bribed Hunter Biden to be here?" before the gloves really came off. "You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming in to the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here," she said. "I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail."
Straight to jail Biden did not go, but rather he sat in the audience with his legal team, including attorney Abbe Lowell, reports NBC News. The AP notes that the impeachment inquiry began in September and has so far uncovered no evidence against the president. If, however, House committees move ahead with contempt resolutions as expected, they would then go to the full House for a vote. If they meet with success before the full House, the matter gets sent to the Justice Department. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)