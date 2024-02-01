'Chemical' Attack Injures 9 in London

British police said Wednesday they are hunting for a suspect after several people were injured with a corrosive substance in London, the AP reports. The Metropolitan Police force said nine people were hurt after a man threw the substance at a woman and two children in the Clapham area. Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle called it a "horrific incident." An elected official described the situation on X, the Guardian reports, writing, "There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children." It was reportedly a mother and two girls, the BBC reports. A fire brigade spokesperson called it a "chemical incident," and witnesses who helped reported a burning sensation from the substance.

Police said nine people had been taken to hospitals: the woman and two children; three adults who came to their assistance; and three police officers. Castle said the officers' injuries were believed to be minor. There was no immediate word on the condition of the others. Castle said tests were underway to determine what had caused the injuries but "at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance." He said police were searching for a man who was seen fleeing the scene.