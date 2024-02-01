Defense chief Lloyd Austin swears he's learned his lesson. In his first press conference since a hospital stay he kept secret, Austin issued a mea culpa for not being more forthcoming:
- '"I want to be crystal clear: We did not handle this right. I did not handle this right. I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis," Austin said, per the Hill. "I should have also told my team and the American public, and I take full responsibility. I apologize to my teammates and to the American people." He added he "never directed anyone to keep my January hospitalization from the White House," per USA Today.
- As for his recovery from prostate cancer surgery, ''I won't be ready for the Olympics, but I'll improve," he said. Austin added that he's using a golf cart instead of walking any distance of note but is improving with physical therapy. The 70-year-old called the diagnosis itself a "gut punch."