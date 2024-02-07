Bill Maher recently conducted an interview with Kanye West, which would likely draw a decent audience when released. Maher has no intention of ever airing their chat, however, with the comedian now saying he's keeping the sit-down locked down after his guest's continued antisemitic rhetoric. Maher appeared on a Monday episode of TMZ Investigates , telling the outlet that he and West "had an amazing, fun time" during their two-hour conversation for his Club Random podcast, and that he'd hoped to provide a "learning moment" by featuring their talk.

West, however, decided to steer the conversation in a direction that Maher didn't appreciate. "The problem, I think, is that he appeals mostly ... to young people," Maher told TMZ. "They don't know much ... about the Middle East or Jews." Maher, who's half Jewish himself, noted that Ye "was helpful for spreading the fertilizer, and I do mean fertilizer, for this idea that Israel and the Jews are, like, the worst people in the world." Maher added, however, that West is a "very charming antisemite," and warned that the rapper isn't alone in his views.

"He's not the only one in America who feels that way," Maher noted. "It's not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West." At any rate, "I'm not going to contribute to this," Maher added on why he ultimately decided to bury the interview. Variety runs down some of West's past antisemitic incidents and alleged views, including offensive tweets and his apparent affinity for Hitler and Nazis. West did apologize, in Hebrew, late last year, but it looks like he's still viewed warily. "Kanye's antisemitic slurs perpetuate fear and endanger the Jewish community," Alan Ronkin, regional director of the American Jewish Committee, told USA Today in December. (More Bill Maher stories.)