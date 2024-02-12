Biden Tweaks Conspiracy Theorists After Super Bowl

President Biden didn't tip his hand on which team he was rooting for in Super Bowl 58, but he took advantage of Kansas City's win afterward to mock conspiracy theorists. "Just like we drew it up," he tweeted after the overtime victory, reports Deadline. Biden did so with an image of the "Dark Brandon" meme, with red gleaming eyes and a menacing grin. The reference is to fringe-right conspiracy theories that the game would be rigged in KC's favor to provide a platform for a Taylor Swift endorsement.