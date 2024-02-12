Biden Tweaks Conspiracy Theorists After Super Bowl

'Just like we drew it up,' he tweets, channeling the Dark Brandon meme
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 12, 2024 5:35 AM CST
Biden Mocks Conspiracy Lovers After Super Bowl Win
President Biden puts on sunglasses as he makes a joke about becoming the "Dark Brandon" persona during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2023.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Biden didn't tip his hand on which team he was rooting for in Super Bowl 58, but he took advantage of Kansas City's win afterward to mock conspiracy theorists. "Just like we drew it up," he tweeted after the overtime victory, reports Deadline. Biden did so with an image of the "Dark Brandon" meme, with red gleaming eyes and a menacing grin. The reference is to fringe-right conspiracy theories that the game would be rigged in KC's favor to provide a platform for a Taylor Swift endorsement.

Biden also mocked the idea in a TikTok video before the game, notes Newsweek. A voice offering him a series of either-or questions asks, "Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs being just a good football team?" And Biden responds, "I'd get in trouble if I told you," as the camera cuts to an image of the meme. (Swift did make it to the game, but she stuck to sports.)

