John Oliver Offers to Pay Clarence Thomas $1M a Year

But only if the Supreme Court justice steps down; Oliver swears he has a legal contract
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2024 11:30 AM CST
John Oliver Has an Offer for Clarence Thomas
John Oliver.   (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

John Oliver's HBO show returned for a new season on Sunday, and the host closed with a doozy of an offer for Clarence Thomas: Oliver promised to pay him $1 million a year to resign from the Supreme Court, reports Deadline. Oliver pulled out a contract and promised the offer was legit. "This is real," he said on Last Week Tonight. "A million dollars a year until you or I die."

  • In making the offer, Oliver noted the numerous reports that surfaced last year about Thomas accepting sizable gifts from billionaire Harlan Crow, per the New Republic.
  • Oliver added a sweetener in the form of a motor coach he said is valued at $2.4 million. What's more, he said that "HBO is not putting up the money for this. I am personally on the hook. You can make me really regret this. I could be doing standup tours to pay for your retirement for years."

  • "So that's the offer. $1 million a year, Clarence," said Oliver, per Mediaite. "And a brand new condo on wheels. And all you have to do ... is sign the contract and get the f--- off the Supreme Court."
  • The only catch is that Oliver says the offer expires in 30 days.
