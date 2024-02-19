John Oliver Has an Offer for Clarence Thomas

John Oliver's HBO show returned for a new season on Sunday, and the host closed with a doozy of an offer for Clarence Thomas: Oliver promised to pay him $1 million a year to resign from the Supreme Court, reports Deadline. Oliver pulled out a contract and promised the offer was legit. "This is real," he said on Last Week Tonight. "A million dollars a year until you or I die."

In making the offer, Oliver noted the numerous reports that surfaced last year about Thomas accepting sizable gifts from billionaire Harlan Crow, per the New Republic.

Oliver added a sweetener in the form of a motor coach he said is valued at $2.4 million. What's more, he said that "HBO is not putting up the money for this. I am personally on the hook. You can make me really regret this. I could be doing standup tours to pay for your retirement for years."