Israel on Sunday condemned Brazil's president for comparing the war in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of being antisemitic and trivializing the Nazi genocide of Jews during World War II. The outcry further strained relations between the countries, which have deteriorated since President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to office last year. Speaking at the African Union Summit in Ethiopia, Lula said that "what is happening in the Gaza Strip and to the Palestinian people hasn't been seen in any other moment in history. Actually, it did when Hitler decided to kill the Jews." Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Lula's comments "trivialized the Holocaust" and "crossed a red line." He also accused Lula of being a "virulent antisemite," reports the AP .

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that he'd summoned Brazil's ambassador in Israel for a reprimand. Katz called Lula's comments "shameful and serious." Lula's remarks came after leaders at the AU summit on Saturday condemned Israel's offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end. The death toll nearing 29,000 Palestinians, with 80% driven from their homes and a quarter facing starvation, have led to mounting criticism of Israel and growing calls for a ceasefire. Lula has previously said Israel is carrying out a genocide in Gaza and has supported South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the UN's International Court of Justice. His comment Sunday was the first time he directly compared Israel's actions to the Holocaust. Lula has previously condemned Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, but he said there was no justification for the indiscriminate killing of civilians.