Warren Buffett Says There Are No Big Bargains Left

Berkshire Hathaway was one of the heaviest weights on the market, even though Warren Buffett's company reported stronger results for the end of 2023 than analysts expected. Class-B shares of the company, whose subsidiaries include GEICO, Fruit of the Loom, and Brooks running shoes, initially jumped more than 3% but later fell back to a loss of 1.9%. The famed investor warned shareholders not to expect any more "eye-popping performance" because there are no bargains available in the market of big enough size to make a meaningful difference. Buffett is notorious for buying companies when they're cheap. That follows broader criticism from some financial analysts that prices all over Wall Street have soared too high in its big run since Halloween

Amazon's stock was down 0.2% after it officially joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It replaced Walgreens Boots Alliance, which fell 3.4%. Homebuilder stocks were mixed after a report showed sales of new homes strengthened last month by less than economists expected. Toll Brothers was up 1.1%, and Lennar fell 0.6%. Intuitive Machines lost more than a third of its value after the company said its lunar lander may stop working Tuesday after it landed sideways near the south pole of the moon. The 34.6% drop, though, only trims what's been a moonshot for its stock so far this year. It's still up 165.7% since the end of 2023.

Earnings reporting season for the big companies in the S&P 500 is in its tail end, but this week still offers updates from several big names. They include several that could give color on how well spending by US households is holding up. Such spending has been one of the main reasons the US economy has blasted through expectations for a possible recession. Best Buy, Lowe's, and TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, will all report this week. So will several big tech-related companies, including Salesforce.com and HP.