Hunter Biden's quest for lifelong sobriety isn't just a personal matter—the president's son says it's necessary to keep former President Trump from claiming a win in November in his latest run for the Oval Office. In a rare interview, Biden spoke with Axios about his longtime struggles with substance abuse and how high the stakes are for dad Joe Biden's reelection campaign. "I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here," he tells the outlet, which points out that "a slip by Hunter would weigh heavily on the president," as "Republicans and conservative tabloids have relished documenting Hunter's alcohol and drug addictions."

Hunter Biden, who has sworn in federal court that he's been clean since June 1, 2019, tells Axios he's determined not to relapse, but that the struggle is real. "I don't care whether you're 10 years sober, two years sober, two months sober, or 200 years sober—your brain at some level is always telling you there's still one answer," he says. He advises others in similar situations, "Embrace the state in which you came into recovery—which is that feeling of hopelessness which forces you into a choice. And then understand that what is required is that you basically have to change everything."

The Hill notes that Biden has been more publicly advocating for himself as of late, including in a pair of unexpected visits to Capitol Hill over the past few months. Conservative law professor Jonathan Turley concedes that Biden's Axios interview contained some "powerful moments," per the Guardian. But Turley also suggests that this new information could pose a problem for Biden's legal defense in the gun charges case against him, at least in terms of his sobriety timeline, Newsweek reports. (More Hunter Biden stories.)