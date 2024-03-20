Hospital Staff Tried to Access Kate's Medical Records: Sources

The London Clinic, where Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery in January, has launched an investigation after it discovered a staff member attempted to access the Princess of Wales' private medical records, sources tell the Mirror . "This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family," one sources says, referencing the hospital's discreet treatment of royals and other big names in the past. The insiders say Kensington Palace was informed as soon as the incident was discovered, and the aforementioned source describes the entire medical staff as "utterly shocked and distraught" over the privacy breach.

Kate, who was released from the clinic on January 29, is believed to have been personally informed of the incident. All Kensington Palace has said in response is that the incident "is a matter for the London Clinic." The UK's privacy and data protection watchdog confirmed it had received a report of a breach, per the Independent and the Guardian, but the Metropolitan Police has not confirmed whether a police report was made. The probe, of course, comes amid a plethora of rumors and conspiracy theories swirling around Kate; most recently, the person who recorded video of Kate and William shopping at a farm store spoke out against people who don't believe the woman in the video is Kate, telling the Sun he saw her with his own eyes and he thinks the doubters are "delusional." (More Kate Middleton stories.)