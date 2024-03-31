For California's Fast-Food Workers, Monday Is a Big Day

Most fast-food workers in California will be paid at least $20 an hour beginning Monday when a new law is scheduled to kick in, per the AP.
- Democrats in the state Legislature passed the law last year in part as an acknowledgement that many of the more than 500,000 people who work in fast-food restaurants are not teenagers earning spending money, but adults working to support their families.
- The law applies to restaurants offering limited or no table service and that are part of a national chain with at least 60 establishments nationwide. Restaurants operating inside a grocery establishment are exempt, as are restaurants producing and selling bread as a stand-alone menu item.