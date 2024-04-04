Angel Reese Is Ending Her College Hoops Career

Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound. LSU star Angel Reese, who is known for her eyelash extensions, painted fingernails, and ferocious play in the paint, formally declared for the WNBA draft on Wednesday, the AP reports. Her announcement comes two days after the Tigers' season ended with a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA Tournament. Reese, whose career interests also include modeling and fashion, announced her decision via a photo shoot in Vogue , saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams announcing her retirement in 2022 in a similar manner.

Up until LSU's season ended, Reese publicly left open the option of returning to the Tigers. But she acknowledged having made up her mind to turn pro before March Madness began. "I've done everything I wanted to in college," said Reese, who also has expressed interest in playing professionally in Europe during the WNBA offseason. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready." Reese has played four college seasons but was among those athletes granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA because their careers overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reese, a dynamic, 6-foot-3 forward who can run the floor, guard the perimeter, and block shots anywhere, likely will join Clark, the expected No. 1 pick by Indiana, as one of the top players drafted on April 15. Draft analysts have projected Reese as a seventh or eighth overall choice. An undeveloped outside shot is among the few questions about her game as she leaves college. "She helped transform our program," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. "We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first national championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole." (The past year has been challenging for Reese.)