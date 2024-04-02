Caitlin Clark Ties a Record in Iowa's Elite Eight Victory Over LSU

Iowa's Caitlin Clark tied a women's NCAA Tournament record Monday night by hitting nine 3-pointers, many from well beyond the arc, in Iowa's 94-87 win over LSU in the Elite Eight, the AP reports. Clark made her ninth 3 midway through the fourth quarter, tying the mark set by Purdue's Courtney Moses in 2012 and later matched by UConn's Kia Nurse in 2017. The Iowa star quickly broke a tie with UConn's Diana Taurasi for career 3-pointers in March Madness with her first one. When she hit her seventh 3, Clark passed Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson for the most in a career among NCAA Division I players. Clark's ninth gave her 540.

The senior finished with 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. She hit 13 of her 29 shots, was 9 of 20 from behind the arc and was named the region's most outstanding player. She will enter the Final Four with 3,900 career points and in sixth place on college basketball's all-division, all-time scoring list. Next up: No. 1 seed Iowa will play No. 3 seed UConn or No. 1 seed Southern California in the Final Four in Cleveland on April 5 at 8pm EDT, the AP reports. The game will be aired on ABC and ESPN platforms.