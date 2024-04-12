Kari Lake Calling Lawmakers to Urge Abortion Ban Repeal: Sources

Kari Lake denounced Arizona's 1864 abortion ban almost immediately after a court ruling said the controversial law could go into effect, but the Republican Senate candidate is going further than that—sources tell outlets including the New York Times that Lake, the former TV news anchor and Trump ally who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election, has been calling state legislators urging them to repeal the law and offering her support to any efforts to do so. Interestingly, when running for governor, Lake said the law was "great" and that she'd support a court decision on whether it could be implemented, CNN reports.