Shaky US Steel Sale Wins Backing of Shareholders

The deal's opponents include union leaders and the two major candidates for president in the November election, but US Steel's shareholders nevertheless voted overwhelmingly Friday to sell to Nippon Steel for a package worth $14.1 billion. If the sale goes through, investors would receive $55 in cash for each share of US Steel, the Wall Street Journal reports. That's more than twice the stock price in August when US Steel revealed it was on the market. But it's not at all clear that the sale, which faces federal regulatory review, will happen.