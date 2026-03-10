Getting a Live-Action Remake: Tinker Bell

Disney+ is betting that one tiny fairy can carry a big new series. As Deadline reports, the streamer is developing Tink, a live-action drama built around Tinker Bell, the Peter Pan character created by JM Barrie and popularized by Disney's 1953 animated film. The project, described as a major swing for Disney+, comes from writers and executive producers Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter, longtime collaborators whose joint credits include Friday Night Lights. Variety notes that Carpenter is also known for the likes of Only Murders in the Building, Parenthood, Westworld, and 11.22.63. Gary Marsh, the former Disney Branded Television chief who now runs a Disney-backed production banner, is also on board as an executive producer.