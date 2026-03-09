Live Nation Settles With DOJ in Illegal Monopoly Case

The Justice Department reached a settlement in its antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, on Monday in a case that alleged an illegal monopoly over live events in America. Under terms of the deal, Live Nation will pony up $280 million in civil penalties to 40 states and allow competing ticket sellers on its platform, reports CBS News. The deal comes as the two sides face trial in New York over whether to dismantle the monopoly the Justice Department said was squelching competition and driving up prices for fans, per the AP. The case, brought under President Biden's administration in 2024, accused Live Nation of using threats, retaliation, and other tactics to "suffocate the competition" by controlling virtually every aspect of the industry, from concert promotion to ticketing.