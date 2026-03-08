SNL Cold Open Skewers Trump Firing of Kristi Noem

Newly fired Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem continued to take her lumps through the weekend, this time via Saturday Night Live. The cold open began with defense chief Pete Hegseth, played by Colin Jost, telling reporters that Noem had been "reassigned under the bus," reports USA Today . Then Ashley Padilla's Noem walked in to put her spin on things:

The rest of the sketch shifted to the fictional Hegseth fielding questions about US strikes in Iran. "What is happening? OK, I'll tell you what's happening," he said. "OK, we don't know, OK? And that's the whole point. If we don't know what we're doing, then Iran definitely doesn't know what we're doing." The episode was hosted by Ryan Gosling, returning for his fourth turn, with Gorillaz as musical guest. Watch the cold open.