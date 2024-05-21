It Was a Quiet Day on Wall Street, But Records Were Broken

Lam Research helped support the market after the supplier for the semiconductor industry announced a program to buy back up to $10 billion of its own stock. The company also said it will undergo a 10-for-one stock split, which would bring down each share's price and make it more affordable to more investors. Its stock rose 2.3%. That helped offset a 3.7% drop for Palo Alto Networks. The cybersecurity company delivered a better profit report than expected, but it gave a forecasted range for revenue in the current quarter whose midpoint was a hair below analysts' expectations.

Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind Donald Trump's Truth Social network, sank 8.7% after disclosing a net loss of $327.6 million in its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company. Lowe's fell 1.9% despite reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts had feared. It said it's maintaining its forecast for revenue this year, including a dip of up to 3% for an important underlying sales figure as high interest rates keep a lid on customer activity. Zoom Video Communications fell 0.4%. The company joined the chorus line of companies delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, but its quarterly earnings forecast fell short of expectations.