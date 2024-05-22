German Wins International Booker Prize for First Time

German author Jenny Erpenbeck and translator Michael Hofmann won the International Booker Prize for fiction Tuesday for Kairos, the story of a tangled love affair during the final years of East Germany's existence, the AP reports. Erpenbeck said she hoped the book would help readers learn there was more to life in the now-vanished Communist country than depicted in The Lives of Others, the Academy Award-winning 2006 film about pervasive state surveillance in the 1980s. "The only thing that everybody knows is that they had a wall, they were terrorizing everyone with the Stasi, and that's it," she said. "That is not all there is." Erpenbeck, 57, is the first German winner of the International Booker Prize, and Hofmann is the first male translator to win since the prize launched in its current form in 2016.