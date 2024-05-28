A young equestrian died over the weekend in England after falling off her horse during a competition. The Guardian reports that 37-year-old Georgie Campbell was taking part on Sunday in the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon when she tumbled off her horse, Global Quest. "Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b," British Eventing, which governs Campbell's sport, said in a statement later that day. "However, unfortunately, she could not be saved."

The statement added that Global Quest was checked out by vets at the site and was "walked back to the stable" without injuries. Campbell, who was married to fellow equestrian Jesse Campbell, has competed in hundreds of events, including at multiple five-star events, which is the highest recognized level in the sport of eventing. She had six wins under her belt and had created Team Campbell Eventing with her husband.

People notes that the equestrian community rallied to remember Georgie Campbell after the unexpected tragedy. "Our thoughts are with Georgie's family and friends at this devastating time," Bicton Arena wrote in a post on Instagram. Fellow rider Pippa Funnell also paid tribute to Campbell, posting the same white heart and purple heart floating above a dove carrying an olive branch that the arena had posted. (More equestrian stories.)