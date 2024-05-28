This Is Not What You Want to See Before Takeoff

A plane caught fire at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday, one of the busiest travel days of the year, moments before it was scheduled to take off. United Airlines said there was "an issue with the engine" on the Airbus A320, which had been scheduled to takeoff around 2pm local time. However, the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a report of an engine fire. Cellphone video taken from inside United Flight 2091 showed black smoke spewing from the plane's wing as it was on the taxiway, per WLS.
"The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution," United said. The plane was towed to a gate, where all 148 passengers "got off the aircraft in a normal manner," CNN reports. No injuries were reported. The passengers were later moved to a different plane and continued their journey to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington, per ABC News. The emergency delayed arriving flights at O'Hare for about 45 minutes, per CNN, but officials said the disruptions were minor. WLS notes the airport's arrivals board showed "mostly on-time and ahead-of-schedule landings." (More O'Hare International Airport stories.)