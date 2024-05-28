This Is Not What You Want to See Before Takeoff

A plane caught fire at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday, one of the busiest travel days of the year, moments before it was scheduled to take off. United Airlines said there was "an issue with the engine" on the Airbus A320, which had been scheduled to takeoff around 2pm local time. However, the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a report of an engine fire. Cellphone video taken from inside United Flight 2091 showed black smoke spewing from the plane's wing as it was on the taxiway, per WLS.