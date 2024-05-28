4.2M Chickens to Be Killed After Bird Flu Detected

An outbreak of bird flu at an egg farm in Iowa is the state's first of the year, and the country's largest in more than two years. The state Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that bird flu was detected at a commercial egg-laying operation in northwest Iowa, the Des Moines Register reports. Crews are in the process of killing all 4.2 million chickens at the Sioux County farm, reports the AP. This is the biggest US outbreak since March 2022, when more than 5 million chickens were culled at another farm in Iowa, which has almost 12% of the country's layer hens, Bloomberg reports.