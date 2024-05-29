Harvard Won't Speak Out on Issues That Don't Affect It

Harvard, one of many universities under fire for its treatment of pro-Palestinian protesters on campus, announced on Tuesday that it is moving toward public neutrality—a position already adopted earlier this year at Columbia. The decision is intended to protect free speech on campus, but some critics don't consider the move altogether sincere.

What it means: The Massachusetts university and its leaders will not "issue official statements about public matters that do not directly affect the university's core function." That was the recommendation of a faculty working group formed in April to determine whether the school should continue to publicly comment on "salient issues," and Harvard said it would adopt the recommendation.