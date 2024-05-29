Washington Post: We Had Alito Flag Story 3 Years Ago

Nine days after the New York Times reported about the political symbolism of an upside-down American flag that flew at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, the Washington Post acknowledged it had the same story more than three years ago and decided not to publish it, the AP reports. The Post's story was both an extraordinary example of journalistic introspection and an illustration of how coverage of the Supreme Court has changed since the incident itself, shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That day, some of the demonstrators who marched in support of former President Trump carried the upside-down flag. Both newspapers reported that the same symbol was displayed outside of Alito's home in Fairfax County, Virginia, before President Biden's inauguration.