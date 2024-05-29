Researchers: Here's How to Prevent Peanut Allergies

Children exposed to peanuts very early on are much less likely to develop peanut allergy later in life, researchers say. A study published in the journal NJEM Evidence confirmed earlier research, but it tracked participants for longer than other studies, the Washington Post reports. It found that children who consumed peanut products in infancy and early childhood were 71% less likely to have developed the allergy by age 12, and researchers believe the protection could be lifelong.

"It is extremely unusual to see new onset of peanut allergy in adolescent years," study co-author Gideon Lack at King's College London tells the BBC. "This simple intervention will make a remarkable difference to future generations and see peanut allergies plummet."

"Peanut allergy develops very early in most children between six and 12 months of life," Lack tells CNN. "If you want to prevent a disease this needs to be done before the disease develops."