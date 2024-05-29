Trump Jurors Ask to Rehear Pecker, Cohen Testimony

The first day of the jury's deliberations in the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president ended without a verdict Wednesday. The New York jurors were dismissed just after 4pm, with Judge Juan Merchan asking them not to discuss the hush-money case with anyone, NBC News reports. He also told the jurors not to read news reports of the case or search for information online.

The jury began its deliberations just before noon. At around 3pm, jurors sent their first note to the judge, asking to rehear four pieces of testimony, three from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and one from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, the Washington Post reports. Jurors are not given transcripts, so the testimony has to be read back to them in the courtroom.