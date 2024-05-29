There Are New Accusers, Weinstein Prosecutors Say

Manhattan prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they are evaluating new claims of sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein and could seek a new indictment against the former movie mogul ahead of his scheduled retrial on rape charges later this year. Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said during a court hearing that additional people have come forward with assault claims and that prosecutors are assessing which fall under the statute of limitations, the AP reports. She said some potential survivors who were not ready to step forward during Weinstein's first New York trial may now be willing to testify.

Asked by Judge Curtis Farber whether there was a possibility of prosecutors filing a new indictment, Blumberg replied: "Yes, your honor." Weinstein appeared before the judge Wednesday in the same New York City courthouse where Donald Trump is on trial, per the AP. Blumberg said prosecutors would be in a better position to update the court on the direction of the case at the end of June. The retrial on the rape charge is tentatively scheduled for after Labor Day. Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing that his client was confident no additional accusers would be found to bolster the prosecution's case. "He knows he's never done anything like this," Aidala said.