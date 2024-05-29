Iceland Volcano Spews Lava From 2-Mile Fissure

Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon spa was evacuated once again Wednesday as a volcano erupted, spewing a wall of lava 165 feet upward from a long fissure. Deutsche Welle reports that around 750 visitors were at the geothermal spa when a state of emergency was declared. The few residents that had returned to the nearby town of Grindavik since an initial eruption in December were also evacuated, the BBC reports. Authorities said there was "intense earthquake activity" before the eruption began. The volcano is also spewing clouds of ash, but authorities say air travel is unlikely to be affected.