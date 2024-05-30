US Actor Accused of Stabbing Ex Arrested at Mexico Border

A Hollywood actor accused of brutally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles has been arrested at a border checkpoint in Texas. Nick Pasqual, whose credits include a 2011 episode of How I Met Your Mother, is to be extradited to California to face charges including attempted murder and residential burglary, per CBS News . He allegedly attacked his ex with a knife inside her home around 4:30am on May 23, shortly after she'd filed a restraining order against him. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Pasqual stabbed the victim "multiple times" before fleeing the scene. The New York Post reports the victim was stabbed more than 20 times.

Media outlets name the victim as 35-year-old Allie Shehorn, an award-winning makeup artist and special effects producer. She and Pasqual met on the set of Rebel Moon, a Zach Snyder film released last year on Netflix, per the Los Angeles Times. Shehorn, whose credits also include this year's Mean Girls reboot, was initially "fighting for her life" in a hospital's intensive care unit following the stabbing, according to a GoFundMe page, which said she'd undergone surgeries to close a neck wound and repair severed tendons in her right arm. She has since been released from the ICU, per People.

"Our office ... extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing," said DA George Gascón. He said the "heinous" attack was "a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence." In filing the restraining order, Shehorn accused Pasqual of attacking her at least four times, per the Post. She claimed he raped, choked, and beat her with a belt. The DA's office said Pasqual fled Los Angeles and was detained Wednesday at a US-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged. (More attempted murder stories.)