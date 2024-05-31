Two-Timing Tycoon Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife $1B in Cash

Divorce can be expensive, especially when you're a billionaire found to have fathered a child with your lover behind the back of your wife of 35 years. Such is the case for Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. A decade after his marriage dissolved, the country's High Court has ruled the tycoon owes $1 billion in cash to the woman he wronged in what the BBC reports is South Korea's largest ever divorce settlement. In 2022, a lower court rejected Roh So-young's claim to a portion of Chey's company shares in ruling that she was owed about $48 million. But in a Thursday ruling, the High Court said the shares should be considered joint property. "As his wife, Roh played a role in increasing the value of SK Group and Chey's business activity," the court said.