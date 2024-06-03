Fauci Denies Cover-Up on Origin of COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci faced a grilling from Republican lawmakers Monday in his first public testimony since he retired as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in late 2022. At the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing, Fauci denied attempting to cover up the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and said some allegations were "simply preposterous," the Washington Post reports. Fauci testified before the panel for 14 hours over two days in a closed-door hearing in January.



"Americans were aggressively bullied, shamed and silenced for merely questioning or debating issues such as social distancing, masks, vaccines or the origins of COVID," the panel's chairman, GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup, said in his opening remarks, per ABC News.

Fauci, in his opening remarks, denied trying to suppress the theory that the pandemic started with a leak from a lab in China instead of a natural jump of the virus from animals to people, Fox News reports. "I have repeatedly stated that I have a completely open mind to either possibility and that if definitive evidence becomes available to validate or refute either theory, I will readily accept it," he said. Fauci said it was "simply preposterous" to allege that he had bribed scientists with grant money.