Suit: Epstein's Psychiatrist Raped, Trafficked Women

A woman who says she was a sexual abuse victim of Jeffrey Epstein has sued his psychiatrist, accusing him of raping and trafficking her. The federal suit filed Monday in Manhattan says Epstein sent her to Dr. Henry Jarecki for treatment after she became distressed while the money manager abused her, the Wall Street Journal reports. The filing says Jarecki raped the unidentified woman repeatedly from 2011 to 2014 and abused other women sent to him by Epstein. Sarita Kedia, a lawyer for Jarecki, said: "The allegations will be shown to be entirely false and baseless. Dr. Jarecki never engaged in any abusive conduct with the complainant or any other person."

In addition to being a celebrated psychiatrist who teaches at Yale, Jarecki is a successful entrepreneur and commodities trader, per CNBC. The woman's lawsuit says Jarecki took her to his private island in the British Virgin Islands and abused her there. The abuse began after she told the psychiatrist about her symptoms at his New York home, the suit says, where Epstein had sent her. Epstein and Jarecki did this with many other women, the filing says. Bradley Edwards, one of the plaintiff's lawyers, said, "We hope that her bravery will encourage others to feel safe in coming forward."