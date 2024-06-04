'Spock' Banned From Eatery After Alleged Outburst

Zachary Quinto—aka Sylar from Heroes and Spock from the rebooted Star Trek movies —is banned from a Toronto restaurant until he apologizes. The restaurant, Manita, said in a social media post Monday that Quinto "yelled at our staff like an entitled child" when he found out he'd have to wait longer for a table. As the restaurant and sources who spoke to TMZ explain, Quinto allegedly failed to respond to two texts telling him his table was ready, then railed at the host about being "skipped," especially since it was his "f---ing birthday." (Quinto later posted a picture on his Instagram story of himself enjoying a birthday dessert at a different restaurant.)

Manita's post says Quinto "refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren't available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for," and adds that the actor made the restaurant's host cry (a claim TMZ's sources corroborate). Sources say Quinto has not reached out to apologize, but that the restaurant would accept his mea culpa if he did so. Until then, Manita advises him to "take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them." Quinto's reps failed to respond to requests for comment from outlets including Fox News and People. (More Zachary Quinto stories.)