Lawsuit: Baby Reindeer Is the 'Biggest Lie in TV History'

A woman who says she was the inspiration for a character in Baby Reindeer is seeking a big payday from Netflix. Scottish woman Fiona Harvey filed a $170 million lawsuit against the streaming service in California on Thursday, saying she was the inspiration for the character Martha, but the claim Baby Reindeer is a true story is "the biggest lie in television history," the New York Times reports. She is seeking damages for alleged defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence, reports Variety.

In the hit show, which creator and star Richard Gadd has said was based on his own experiences, Martha is a convicted stalker who stalks a comedian after meeting him in the pub where he works. She sexually assaults the man in a scene in the second episode.