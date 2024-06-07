Lawsuit: Baby Reindeer Is the 'Biggest Lie in TV History'

A woman who says she was the inspiration for a character in Baby Reindeer is seeking a big payday from Netflix. Scottish woman Fiona Harvey filed a $170 million lawsuit against the streaming service in California on Thursday, saying she was the inspiration for the character Martha, but the claim Baby Reindeer is a true story is "the biggest lie in television history," the New York Times reports. She is seeking damages for alleged defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence, reports Variety.
- In the hit show, which creator and star Richard Gadd has said was based on his own experiences, Martha is a convicted stalker who stalks a comedian after meeting him in the pub where he works. She sexually assaults the man in a scene in the second episode.