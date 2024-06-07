Biden Apologizes to Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President Biden for America's support in his country's fight against Russia—and Biden apologized for the six-month delay to the latest military aid package. "I apologize for the weeks of not knowing what's going to pass in terms of funding because we had trouble getting the bill that we had to pass," he said during their meeting in Paris on Friday. "Some of our very conservative members were holding it up. But we got it done finally." Russia launched an offensive and gained territory in parts of Ukraine during the gap in funding from the US, the Hill reports.

"We're not going to walk away." "We're still in," Biden told Zelensky. "Completely. Thoroughly." He added: "You haven't bowed down. You haven't yielded at all. You've continued to fight in a way that's really remarkable," per the Washington Post. "We're not going to walk away from you."