Trump: 'Revenge Can Be Justified'

Former President Trump is threatening revenge for his fraud conviction while asserting that the country is worse off after he became the first US president convicted of a felony. Trump sat down Thursday with Dr. Phil McGraw , who suggested the presumptive Republican presidential nominee didn't have time to "get even" with his critics, echoing Trump's own claim from January that he'll be too busy for retribution. "Well, revenge does take time, I will say that," Trump replied, per the Hill . "And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil, I have to be honest. Sometimes it can." Trump has been making similar comments of late.

"It's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it's very possible that it's going to have to happen to them," Trump told Newsmax's Greg Kelly on Tuesday, per the New York Times. And on Wednesday, he told Fox News' Sean Hannity he had "every right to go after" Democrats "based on what they've done." "And it's easy, because it's Joe Biden, and you see all the criminality, all of the money that's going into the family and him," he added. In another interview that aired Thursday, Trump told Phoenix TV station KNXV he was considering prosecuting his opponents. "I thought it would be a horrible thing to do to Hillary Clinton," Trump said of the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee. But "the world is different now."

Trump told Dr. Phil that "the country is really worse for what they've done." But "the people of our country get it," he said, claiming his campaign had pulled in about $400 million—"numbers that nobody's ever heard of in politics before"—since his conviction. Even months before his conviction, Trump and his allies were plotting to use the federal government to target, investigate, and prosecute his critics and opponents, should he be elected to a second term as president, according to reporting by the Washington Post. "Donald Trump is so consumed with personal grievance that he does not care who he hurts so long as Donald Trump benefits," a Biden campaign rep said Wednesday, per the Post. (More Donald Trump stories.)