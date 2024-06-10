Celine Dion Explains What Stiff-Person Syndrome Is Like

In an upcoming interview and documentary, Celine Dion is talking openly about her struggle with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity and spasms. Dion, who was planning to resume her pandemic-disrupted Courage world tour when she fell ill and was diagnosed, says she is still fighting to get to a place where she can perform again. But that fight is a hard one: Describing what it's like to sing with stiff-person syndrome, Dion told NBC's Hoda Kotb, "It's like somebody is strangling you. It's like somebody's pushing your larynx, pharynx, this way," she said, pushing on her throat to demonstrate the strain on her voice.