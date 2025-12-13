Allen, Steinfeld Will Soon Be Tossing a Tiny Football Around

Buffalo Bills QB, Sinners star announce they're expecting their first child
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 13, 2025 7:10 AM CST
Allen, Steinfeld Will Soon Be Tossing a Tiny Football Around
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Hailee Steinfeld are seen Feb. 6 in New Orleans.   (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, file)

Actor Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, are expecting their first baby together. Steinfeld, known for her roles in Hawkeye, Sinners, and the Pitch Perfect franchise, announced her pregnancy on Friday in her Substack newsletter as part of a list of her favorite moments of the year, per the AP. At the end of the roundup was a video of the couple holding hands next to a tiny snowman. Steinfeld is seen wearing a sweater that reads "mother," and Allen kneels to kiss her baby bump.

Steinfeld and Allen also posted the video to their Instagram accounts. The announcement came a day after Steinfeld's birthday. She and Allen are both 29. The couple tied the knot earlier this year at a private ceremony in California after dating since 2023. Congratulations poured in Friday from across the sports and entertainment worlds, with the NFL sharing the video to its social media. "I love you," Allen himself wrote in the comments of the Instagram post, along with the heart emoji.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X