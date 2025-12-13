Allen, Steinfeld Will Soon Be Tossing a Tiny Football Around

Actor Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, are expecting their first baby together. Steinfeld, known for her roles in Hawkeye, Sinners, and the Pitch Perfect franchise, announced her pregnancy on Friday in her Substack newsletter as part of a list of her favorite moments of the year, per the AP. At the end of the roundup was a video of the couple holding hands next to a tiny snowman. Steinfeld is seen wearing a sweater that reads "mother," and Allen kneels to kiss her baby bump.