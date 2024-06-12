Sandy Hook's Surviving First-Graders Are Graduating

Wednesday's graduating class of students at Newtown High School in Connecticut will have 330 students. It should have been 350, however, and some of the focus will be on those missing 20—the young victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre of 2012. The slain first-graders and the six educators killed that day will be honored at the graduation. In the meantime, outlets are speaking with the approximately 60 students who were Sandy Hook first-graders that day and survived.

"Graduation is a really big milestone in our lives," 18-year-old Grace Fischer tells the Hartford Courant. But "walking across that stage will be a really bittersweet moment." She remembers being escorted to a firehouse after the shooting. "We had to line up by grade and that's when my teacher was like, this is really not OK," she recalls. "Because when we lined up by grade, half our grade was missing."