Putin Offers Ceasefire, Ukraine Isn't Having the 'Sham'

In a proposal slammed by Ukraine as "absurd," Vladimir Putin offered Friday to order an immediate ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws all of its troops from parts of the country claimed by Russia and abandon plans to join NATO. He said that if Ukraine and Western countries turn down his offer, it "is their business, their political and moral responsibility for continuing the bloodshed."

A "very simple" plan. The Russian leader described his plan as "very simple," the New York Times reports. He called for Ukraine to pull its troops out of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow claims the regions are its territory but it does not fully control any of them. The capitals of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are still under Ukrainian control. Putin said the West would also have to lift all sanctions before he would "immediately issue an order to cease fire and start negotiations."