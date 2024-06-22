A shooter who opened fire on Friday at a grocery store in Arkansas left the store and parked cars riddled with bullet holes as bystanders ducked for cover both indoors and in the parking lot, killing three people and wounding 10 others, authorities said. The wounded included two law enforcement officers who exchanged fire with and shot the suspect, state police said. The shooting occurred about 11:30am local time at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles south of Little Rock. "It's tragic, our hearts are broken," Col. Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas State Police and public safety secretary, told reporters on Friday. Police IDed the suspected shooter as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey of New Edinburg. He was taken to jail and charged with three counts of capital murder, while other charges are still pending.

No court date had been set, according to the inmate roster. Neither the officers' nor Posey's injuries were life-threatening. The remaining injuries ranged from "not life-threatening to extremely critical," Hagar said. David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to fill up his car when he heard what he thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor's stand. "We heard a few little pops," he said. He then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground. He began recording video with his phone before the gunfire escalated. "The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up," he said. "The bullets were just flying."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she'd been briefed on the shooting. "I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives," Sanders posted on the social media platform X. "My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this." The White House said President Biden has been briefed on the shooting and that his team will continue to keep him updated. It's the latest mass shooting with a grocery store as its backdrop. A white supremacist in 2022 killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. That shooting came a little more than a year after one at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed. Police didn't immediately say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the Mad Butcher store. They also didn't identify the victims and haven't released a motive for the shooting.