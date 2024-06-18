Doctor Charged After Wife Dies Amid Plastic Surgery

A plastic surgeon in Florida faces homicide charges after his wife died while he was performing cosmetic procedures on her. Benjamin Brown, 41, is charged with second-degree felony homicide: manslaughter by culpable negligence, according to a release from the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office. Brown was operating on his wife, 33-year-old Hillary Brown, in November when she went into cardiac arrest, reports CBS News . Investigators say Ben Brown did not immediately call 911 or begin CPR.

Hillary Brown's father says his daughter died "due to the actions of one careless individual," per the Pensacola News Journal. "His ego and arrogance overshadowed the need for help, prolonging oxygen deprivation to her brain and ultimately causing her death." Benjamin Brown was performing multiple procedures on his wife, including scar revision, arm liposuction, and lip and face injections, per People. State medical investigators also found that Hillary Brown took a "handful" of pills including Valium and "prepared her own" IV bags before the surgery.

Investigators also say that Benjamin Brown didn't properly document his anesthetic procedures. At some point during the procedure, Hillary Brown suffered a seizure. "Over the next 10-20 minutes, a medical assistant asked Dr. Brown if they should call 911 and Dr. Brown said 'no,' or 'wait,'" according to state officials. The assistant, who was new, obeyed the order. Eventually, Benjamin Brown called 911. Hillary Brown was placed on life support at the hospital and died days later.