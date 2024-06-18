US /
Major 911 Outage Hits Massachusetts

Residents urged to contact local police departments if they need help
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 18, 2024 3:01 PM CDT
911 System Goes Down Across Massachusetts
A notification sent to cellphones alerts users that the 911 emergency system is down.   (AP Photo/Michelle Smith)

The 911 system across Massachusetts went down Tuesday afternoon, making it difficult for people to reach emergency services. It was unclear how many communities were affected, said Elaine Driscoll, director of communications and policy at the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox advised the public to contact local police departments if they need help, the AP reports. "In addition, if you're having any issues that are medical related, or EMS or fire-related, you can go and pull your local call box, that's the red light boxes that fire departments have on local street corners, to also get medical attention that way," he said.

  • State officials triggered an emergency alert to cellphones about the outage at around 2:30pm, WCVB reports.
  • Outages were reported by police in cities including Boston, Worcester, Medford, and Malden, reports NBC Boston.

  • Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said residents shouldn't worry about calling the correct number or facility for their emergency, but to just reach out to their nearest authorities. "If you are experiencing an emergency, if you find your way to police, fire, or EMS, we will make sure that you get to the right place," she said. She said authorities were working to resolve the issue.
  • Cox said the disruption "could be very temporary." "But we thought it was important, particularly with the heat that we're about to experience, to make sure that we give people the opportunity to know what's going on," he said.

