Major 911 Outage Hits Massachusetts

The 911 system across Massachusetts went down Tuesday afternoon, making it difficult for people to reach emergency services. It was unclear how many communities were affected, said Elaine Driscoll, director of communications and policy at the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox advised the public to contact local police departments if they need help, the AP reports. "In addition, if you're having any issues that are medical related, or EMS or fire-related, you can go and pull your local call box, that's the red light boxes that fire departments have on local street corners, to also get medical attention that way," he said.

State officials triggered an emergency alert to cellphones about the outage at around 2:30pm, WCVB reports.

Outages were reported by police in cities including Boston, Worcester, Medford, and Malden, reports NBC Boston.