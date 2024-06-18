For those tired of carping about your local government, WalletHub offers up some actual statistics to see if that whining is justified—or if you should be cheering instead. The criteria is relatively simple: the amount of public funds available vs. the quality of services citizens receive. The No. 1 city sports very little government debt per capita ($564, as opposed to larger cities that fall in the $25,000-$35,000 range), a low crime rate, increasing home values, and robust growth in median annual income and the number of businesses. "The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage," notes WalletHub, and this is proven out by the bottom-dwellers on the list. Without further ado: