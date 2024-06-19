Trump Does Damage Control on 'Horrible' Milwaukee Line

As Democrats try to capitalize on Donald Trump's description of Milwaukee as "horrible," the former president is clarifying: "I love Milwaukee," he told a rally Tuesday in Racine, located in the same swing state of Wisconsin, reports the Guardian. Last week, Trump referred to Milwaukee—site of the upcoming GOP convention—as a "horrible city" in a closed-door meeting of GOP lawmakers in DC. Trump and his allies have since insisted he was referring only to the city's crime rate, and the former president emphasized the point on Tuesday:

"These lying people that they say: 'Oh, he doesn't like Milwaukee.' I love Milwaukee. I said, you gotta fix the crime. But I'm the one that picked Milwaukee, and the Democrats, or the radical-left lunatics, as I call them, what they say is just so terrible. They lie, lie, lie."