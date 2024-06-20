Big Congressional Race May Be Headed for Recount

They're still counting votes in Virginia in one of this week's biggest primary contests . GOP Rep. Bob Good—who chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus but fell out of favor with Donald Trump—trailed challenger John McGuire by about 300 votes in the latest AP tally. Good insists he can still win against the little-known state senator, with mail-in votes still being counted, reports the New York Times . McGuire, who was endorsed by both Trump and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, declared victory Tuesday night, though the race has not been called.

The contest has been closely watched because of Good's high-profile enemies. He angered Trump by endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, and he angered McCarthy by voting to oust him from his speakership post. The contest was a particularly nasty one, notes Politico, which calls attention to the stakes for the Freedom Caucus: "If Good goes down, he would be the first sitting chair in the influential group's nearly decade-long history to be defeated—a loss that would embolden critics of the increasingly fractious bloc." In Virginia, a candidate can request a recount if the margin of victory is less than 1%, which could well happen here.