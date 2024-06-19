Tuesday's Biggest Race Is Too Close to Call

GOP Rep. Bob Good, hoping to survive losing Trump's blessing, is in a nail-biter
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 19, 2024 5:47 AM CDT
Tuesday's Biggest Race Is Too Close to Call
Rep. Bob Good, R-Va.   (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

The most closely watched race in Tuesday's primary voting—one seen as a test of Donald Trump's sway—remained too close to call early Wednesday. GOP Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, chair of the House Freedom Caucus, was locked in a tight contest against state Sen. John McGuire, reports the AP. Though Good is a diehard conservative, he earned the wrath of Trump by endorsing Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, notes the Hill. Good eventually backed Trump when the Florida governor dropped out, but the former president endorsed McGuire in the 5th District and campaigned for him. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also endorsed McGuire as revenge against Good—who voted to oust McCarthy from the speakership—making the tight race a "surprisingly strong showing" for the incumbent, per Politico.

  • Another name with Trump connotations, Eugene Vindman, won the Democratic primary in Virginia's 7th District to succeed Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor, reports the AP. The former Army officer is a political novice who, with his twin brother Alex, raised concerns about Trump's famous 2018 phone call to Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky seeking dirt about Joe Biden, per the New York Times. Vindman made his opposition to Trump a centerpiece of his campaign in the crowded primary.
  • In Georgia, a candidate convicted of taking part in the 2021 Capitol riot lost a runoff race. Chuck Hand, who made headlines by walking out of a debate, fell to fellow Republican Wayne Johnson in the GOP congressional primary, per the Hill.
(More Election 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X