Tuesday's Biggest Race Is Too Close to Call

The most closely watched race in Tuesday's primary voting—one seen as a test of Donald Trump's sway—remained too close to call early Wednesday. GOP Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, chair of the House Freedom Caucus, was locked in a tight contest against state Sen. John McGuire, reports the AP. Though Good is a diehard conservative, he earned the wrath of Trump by endorsing Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, notes the Hill. Good eventually backed Trump when the Florida governor dropped out, but the former president endorsed McGuire in the 5th District and campaigned for him. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also endorsed McGuire as revenge against Good—who voted to oust McCarthy from the speakership—making the tight race a "surprisingly strong showing" for the incumbent, per Politico.